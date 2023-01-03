Netflix’s recent hit series “Wednesday” might just leave its first home and the next season could stream on Amazon’s Prime Video. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix horror-comedy series Wednesday, the series became a huge hit for the streaming giant. However, with the first season being a massive hit, the inevitable second season might move to Prime Video after Amazon took over MGM studios last year in a huge $8.5 billion deal.

The prequel to Adam’s Family released in November and it went on to beat Stranger Things scoring the most viewing time in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix. Jenna Ortega starrer “Wednesday” accumulated more than 400 million hours in one week to beat the highly acclaimed “Stranger Things”. The series became a fan favorite where many of the netizens went on to make reels and videos dancing to the iconic song.

As per Deadline, Amazon-owned Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios produced “Wednesday” and went on to break records for Netflix viewership. The certainty seems to be obvious as Prime Video will not leave the chance to cash in the popularity that “Wednesday” got in the first season. However, nothing is confirmed and there has been no official renewal announcement for season 2. With the success, “Wednesday” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have revealed they have big plans for future storylines.

Netflix’s Wednesday follows Jenna Ortega’s character on her misadventures at Nevermore Academy, the macabre high school. It was the same place where her parents Gomez and Morticia played by Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones met for the first time.

The eight-episode series shows the titular character attempting to master her emerging psychic ability. The series is a spinoff to the 1991 television series, The Addams Family, and the fans and critics have been praising Ortega’s performance in Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday is streaming now on Netflix

