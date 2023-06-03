Salman Khan became the superstar he is owing to his popularity after his debut performance in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. While he continues to be our ‘Prem’ forever, not many know he wasn’t the first choice for the iconic character in the film. Salman Khan, recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is among the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. Before getting this big break with Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial, Dabangg Khan was a struggling actor. Here’s an interesting scoop about his big debut.

For the unversed, it is being said that the Race 3 actor was keen on doing the lead role in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which hit the screens in 1989. However, the director, who wasn’t entirely convinced with him playing the role, had apparently approached ‘Mehndi’ actor Faraaz Khan. Yes, you heard that right!

According to latest media reports, Salman Khan wasn’t the first choice for ‘Prem’s role in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. He only ended up being our ‘Prem’ forever after Faraaz Khan rejected the offer. Yes, that’s true! Faraaz Khan rose to fame with his character in Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Mehndi’. After Khan rejected the offer, Barjatya went back to Salman to create the history. ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ turned out to be a blockbuster for the superstar.

For the unversed, Faraaz Khan, who is actor Yusuf Khan’s son, was away from the limelight since 2008. However, in 2020, he passed away after suffering from a neurological disorder.

Coming back, on the work front Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 where he’s paired opposite Katrina Kaif. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo role in Tiger 3. Earlier reports were abuzz that Salman is likely to take a break from films after the release of Maneesh Sharma directorial.

