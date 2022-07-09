Reality Television shows are nothing new. From Bigg Boss to a plethora of dance reality shows, audiences have been captivated by these shows. One among them was Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka, hosted by Ravi Kishan, who made headlines back in the day.

Back in 2010, Bollywood actor, Chunky Panday appeared on the show. The actor went into his past life on national TV. He then went on to reveal that he could see his ‘past life’, and that he was killed on a ship in colonial India.

A video from Ravi Kishan hosted show Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka was shared by a meme page on Instagram recently. In the clip, Ravi introduces the concept of the show, and went on to explain the therapy session helps people get to the bottom of their fears by facing traumas from past lives.

During the session, Chunky Panday said he saw his ‘past life’ in colonial India, where he was tasked with transporting gold to Goa during British rule. He said he also saw a British girl, whose name he ‘recalled’ as Rebecca. Chunky said his ship was attacked and he died there. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUST SURAJ JOKES (@justsurajjokes)



Netizens were seemingly unimpressed with the reality show. Many thronged to the comments section and recalled how they watched the show as children, while others said how absurd the premise was. A user wrote, “I used to watch this with my sister,” while another user commented, “Wow chunkey pandey doing such great acting for once in his life😂😂😂😂”

A third user wrote, “Whoever is making joke about it, please read about past life regression therapy. This is indeed possible. However, this is 200% scripted for sure.” A fourth user wrote, “when its about to end he be like “” i aaaamm joooking.”

