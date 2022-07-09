Karan Johar’s films and fashion is all colourful, but we know very little about his personal life. We often see relationships at the centre point in his films, which is known to be the essence of his films. However, in real life, the director is very much single and is a happy father to twins.

Back in 2017, KJo surprised one and all by welcoming twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy. Ever since then, the filmmaker is on cloud nine and is busy enjoying his father’s duties. There have been several speculations about KJo becoming a single father and some of them have really been nasty. Recently, the man himself opened up about being a single father and below is all you need to know.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Karan Johar addressed that many people told him not to become a single parent amid his work schedule. He said, “I think, they all thought that maybe it was too much for me to handle, given my schedule. I don’t think they were saying it for societal reasons. But, I just knew I was ready to be a parent. I just knew I was ready to give a piece of my heart away. And which is what I have done with my two children. I think one big piece of my heart is them and one big piece of my heart is my mum. And I feel like that love quotient is satisfied.”

Karan Johar further added that being a single parent is nothing to do with his relationship status. “You’ll know you want to be a parent when you’re emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It’s not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bache le aaunga (It’s not that because I don’t have love in my life, I should have kids),” the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director quoted.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan premiered on 7th July.

