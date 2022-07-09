One can only expect the unexpected from Kamaal R Khan. The self-proclaimed critic always comes up with statements that people haven’t heard before. His latest claim about Arjun Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan is yet another proof. Scroll below for why KRK is asking the two Bollywood stars to catch up on a drink.

As most know, this isn’t the first time that Kamaal has trolled Arjun. Previously, he’s made attacks on the actor’s relationship with Malaika Arora. Just not that, he has also taken digs at Kapoor’s films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the recent Ek Villain Returns declaring them flops way before release.

In a latest tweet, KRK wrote, “Many people don’t know that once upon a Time @arjunk26 was a driver of @juniorbachchan , so he was taking him in his car from Hotel to Shooting location. Bhai Aap Dono Kabhi drink par Milo Aur woh Purane Din Yaad Karo!”

In another tweet, KRK went on to clarify that he doesn’t hate Arjun Kapoor and instead calls him a ‘sweet boy.’

“Many people think that I hate @arjunk26 ! Not at all. He is a very humble sweet boy. We are just having creative differences. Like, he doesn’t like @iTIGERSHROFF dialogue delivery but I love it,” his tweet read.

Check out the tweets shared on Arjun Kapoor below:

Meanwhile, KRK also shared thoughts on Arjun’s Ek Villain Returns co-star Disha Patani. He said that the makers think if she dies in the movie, the film will become a hit or flop otherwise.

As expected, netizens trolled and slammed Kamaal for these thoughts but he had no heed to pay.

