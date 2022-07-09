Aamir Khan is known for choosing his scripts wisely. Yes, of course, he went wrong with Thugs Of Hindostan, but that’s a rare exception we see in Mr. Perfectionist’s filmography lately. Now, he awaits the highly-awaited release of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, even before it could hit theatres, the reports about its OTT premiere are out, and below is all you need to know.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official remake of a Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Aamir will be seen reprising the character originally played by Tom Hanks. The film has been in the making for years and fans are eagerly awaiting its release as Aamir is coming back on the big screen after 4 years.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August. And while we’re awaiting its theatrical release, news about its OTT premiere is already out. As per the report in Bollywood Life, LSC will be arriving on OTT as per the new revised deal between the makers and the exhibitors. It states that the film needs to have a window of at least 8 weeks between its theatrical and OTT release.

As per the same, Laal Singh Chaddha is said to arrive on OTT during the first or the second week of October, which is a good gap of 8-9 weeks from its theatrical release. If this turns out to be true, it will be a good decision from the makers’ point of view as the film will get a healthy run in theatres.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan in theatres on 11th August.

