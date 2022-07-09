Sushmita Sen is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with the film Dastak and went on to appear in films like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and many more. She has also won beauty pageants.

She was crowned Femina Miss India 1994 at the age of 18 and won the Miss Universe 1994 pageant. Taking home a hefty pay cheque for a project, Sushmita has earned herself an uber-luxurious lifestyle. So let’s take a look at everything that amounts to that.

Sushmita Sen Mumbai Apartment

Sushmita earns approximately Rs 9 crore annually and Rs 60 lakh per month, as per the DNA report. She has a net worth of Rs 74 crore now and resides in a plush apartment in Mumbai’s Versova neighbourhood with her daughters.

Her swanky apartment is filled with honey-hued wooden flooring, exquisite art pieces, beige couches, yellow spotlights, and more. Not just that, the actress has a fleet of luxurious cars that many of us can only dream of having.

Sushmita Sen Car Collection

Sen has a range of cars parked in her garage. As per Carwale report, the Bollywood actress owns BMW 7 Series 730Ld which is worth Rs 1.42 crore. She also has BMW X6 worth Rs 1 crore, an Audi Q7 pricing Rs 89.90 lakh, and the Lexus LX 470 worth Rs 35 lakh, per Car Dekho report.

Sushmita Sen’s Earnings

As per the Hindustan Times report, the former beauty pageant’s main source of income is through movies. She takes a remuneration of Rs 3-4 crore for a film. She also charges Rs 1.5 crore for brand endorsements. Not many know that Sushmita owned a restaurant called Bangali Mashi’s Kitchen which is now shut.

Apart from acting in films and web series, Sushmita Sen runs an event management company named Tantra Entertainment which was launched in 2005, as per The Times Of India.

