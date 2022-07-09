Akshay Kumar is unstoppable when it comes to moving on to the next projects. His Samrat Prithviraj flopped at the box office, and see, he’s up to his new release Raksha Bandhan next month. Amid this, out of the blue, a picture of his tentatively titled ‘Capsule Gill’ is going viral on the internet and below are all the details you need to know.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Akshay’s picture with him being in a look of sardar got unveiled. He’s seen standing in a field, wearing glasses and donning a tight beard, moustache and a turban. The picture has been clicked during the film’s shoot, which has been backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Advertisement

As per the report in Variety, Capsule Gill is based on the incident that happened in Raniganj Coalfields in eastern India in 1989. A total of 64 miners were trapped in a mine, who were rescued by mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. In the film, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Gill. The shoot is currently happening in the UK and the picture was clicked at Yorkshire field.

It is learnt that Capsule Gill’s shoot is being carried on a large scale with the makers blocking 100 acres of land for shooting. It’s said to be the biggest Indian production to ever take place in the UK as far as the scale is concerned. Akshay Kumar and the team are expected to complete the shoot by August end.

It is being directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who has already with Akshay Kumar in Rustom.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan which is scheduled to release on 11th August.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit Have The Grooviest Moves To Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Badtameez Shaqif’ & It’s Best Thing On The Internet Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram