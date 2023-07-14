If there’s one actress who’s always been kind towards her fans and the paparazzi, that’s Alia Bhatt. There must be rare to zero occasions when she’d have lost calm in public, and her humble nature has won her millions of fans. The streak continued as she picked up a fallen slipper of one of the media persons, but netizens had quite mixed reactions to the act. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film marks her return as a Karan Johar heroine after Student Of The Year, and the hype is massive. The leading duo is busy promoting the film all across the nation, but her latest act of kindness has been termed as of one the ‘promotional sprees.’

Last night, Alia Bhatt stepped out for a dinner date with her mother, Soni Razdan. The actress was spotted in a casual avatar as she wore black bell bottoms and paired them up with white and black quarter sleeves top. She completed her look with black heels and a crossbody bag.

Alia Bhatt noticed a slipper while walking across the footpath and asked “Kiska hai?” Paparazzi members then told her that one of the photographers dropped it while clicking her. “Toh fir le lo na,” responded the Highway actress. She picks it up and drops it near the paparazzi who was capturing her while wearing only one chappal.

Netizens have mixed reaction to the viral video.

A user wrote, “It’s really so sweet of her… seriously so down to earth.”

Another commented, “Itna bhi drama mat karo ki fake lagne lage ,middle class log bhi kisi aur ke chappal is tarha haat se nahi uthate”

A troll wrote, “Zabardasti ka publicity le rahi hai kyu ki movie aarahi hai 😢😢😢😢 baaki time muh chupake bhaagti hai.”

Another reacted, “Down to earth see chapal uthae hai”

What is your take on Alia Bhatt’s act of kindness?

