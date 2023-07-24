Ranveer Singh is here ladies and gentleman to help you get over your Monday blues and how! Need a mood twist and motivation to get going after a perfect chilled weekend. Then worry not as Rocky Randhawa is at your service kicking you imaginations at horse speed as he serves a major thirst trap in a new clip from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

While the audiences are craving to watch more of Ranveer as Rocky from the film, the superstar has posted a video on his social media where he can be seen spreading the charm of Rocky and is indeed setting some major inspiration to kill the Monday blues.

Ranveer has posted a video on his social media which has the superstar flaunting his upper torso and body shots donning the character of Rocky from his much-awaited film. He further jotted down the caption: “Monday Aa 💪🏾

He further captioned his post as #MondayMotivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK”.

Watch the video here.

Ranveer Singh has always given the impression of being a fit man and in his latest social media post he has shown how one can stretch the limits of the human body. Well, this chiseled Physique of Ranveer is making him look hotter and with his appearance, he is definitely raising the temperature high and giving a major Monday motivation.

Extremely comfortable in his own skin, Ranveer doesn’t shy away from baring his body and soul when it comes to his work.

The Ram Leela actor is one of the most loved celebrities in Indian cinema. The versatile actor has made his distinct mark in the entertainment industry with his impeccable performances and remarkable screen presence. The superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited romantic family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and the film has left the fans and the audiences impressed with its trailer and songs.

After watching Ranveer Singh in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the superstar has left everyone impressed with the songs of the film while leaving them craving for more. The film is scheduled to release on July 28. It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after the Diwali release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

