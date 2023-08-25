All the hardcore Bollywood fans are waiting for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to tie the knot, and the couple have been dating for a few years now. They’re undoubtedly one of the most stylish and adorable couples in B-town.

On to the series of new events, Malla has reportedly unfollowed the Kapoor Khandaan, including Arjun’s sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor on Instagram.

Netizens on social media are reacting to the news and scroll below to read the scoop. While fans adore their chemistry and PDA on social media, everyone has been excited for the couple to announce their wedding.

For those who don’t know, Malaika Arora’s divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was finalised in 2017, and she made her relationship with Arjun official on Instagram in 2019, and ever since then, the two love birds have been inseparable.

Now, talking about the latest scoop, Malaika Arora shared an insightful quote story on Instagram that read, “Be strong, be fearless, be beautiful. And believe that anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you.”

Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared the screenshot of the story with a caption that spoke about Malaika unfollowing Arjun Kapoor’s sisters – Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Take a look at it below:

Reacting to the post on the platform, a user commented, “This honestly was a long time coming, you loose them the way you get them, it began with cheating with her and it ended up with him cheating on her. There are rumours that Karan hooked up Khusha and Arjun way before we can imagine… These all are backstabbing friends.”

Another user went, “she got spotted today wearing “lets fall apart together” sweatshirt. hehe 🫣🫣”

A third user commented, “I feel so bad for her.”

A fourth user went, “I feel bad for her but Arjun kapoor is not a good match for her. She deserves someone way better. I really admire her and wish the best for her❤”

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora allegedly unfollowing Arjun Kapoor’s Khandaan on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

