Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office. It benefited immensely from the franchise value and the festive season, but this advantage was only for the first few days. Ever since then, the film has been running purely on its merits, and it even surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again in the day-to-day collection. In the latest development, the biggie is set to unleash a big milestone for the franchise.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel has had a glorious run so far. In the opening week, with the Diwali factor coming into play, it amassed a whopping 168.86 crores. In the second week, it witnessed a considerable drop of 60.90% but earned a good sum of 66.01 crores. Again, during the third week, the threequel saw a dip of over 60%, but the overall collection is superb.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fell below 2 crores for the first time yesterday (day 21), as 1.70 crores* came in. This is a 32% fall compared to day 20’s 2.50 crores*. Including this, the total collection stands at 260.70 crores* at the Indian box office. Today, another dip is expected in the collection as it suffered a reduction of shows due to several new releases.

Indian collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Week 1- 168.86 crores

Week 2- 66.01 crores

Week 3- 25.83 crores*

Total- 260.70 crores*

With 260.70 crores*, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has already come closer to a huge milestone. For those who don’t know, the first installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa did a business of 50 crores at the Indian box office. The sequel amassed 185.57 crores in India. Combining all three films, the collection stands at 496.27 crores. So, just 3.73 crores are needed to hit the 500 crore mark for the franchise, which will be achieved in a couple of days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Amaran Worldwide Box Office (22 Days): Just 34.37 Crores Away From Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News