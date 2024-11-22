Nikkhil Advani knocked it out of the park with his directorial debut, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The 2003 romantic comedy written by Karan Johar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading role. Everything about the cult classic, from the cast to its jukebox, was pitch-perfect. Its re-release in theatres in 2024 is enjoying a lot of buzz and driving impressive footfalls at the ticket windows. Scroll below for the week 1 update at the Indian box office.

Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan all had the necessary aspects to become a box office hit. The favorable word-of-mouth led to an impressive opening week of 12.45 crores. It was declared a hit affair with lifetime earnings of 38.60 crores in India. Kal Ho Naa Ho was made on a reported budget of 28 crores, which means the producers raked in profits of around 38%.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release made a smashing comeback to the Indian theatres as it minted 12 lacs on the opening day. The buzz has only grown since then, and the box office collections have maintained the 25 lacs+ streak. As per Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer added another 30 lacs to its kitty on day 7.

Take a look at the week 1 breakdown of Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release below:

Day 1- 12 lacs

Day 2- 30 lacs

Day 3- 35 lacs

Day 4- 25 lacs

Day 5- 30 lacs

Day 6- 40 lacs

Day 7: 30 lacs

Total: 2.02 crores

Combining the original and re-release run, Kal Ho Naa Ho has officially earned 40 crores+ in its box office run. Many more surprises are expected as there is no big release this Friday.

