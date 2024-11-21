In a surprising turn of events, Kartik Aaryan won the Diwali box office battle against Ajay Devgn’s Singham again at the worldwide box office, maintaining a lead of almost 4 crore gross. In 20 days, the horror comedy film has earned a total collection of 394.37 crore.

Interestingly, both films are threequels of one of the most popular franchises of Indian Cinema, one helmed by Aneez Bazmee and the other helmed by Rohit Shetty. While the horror comedy also starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the Cop Universe biggie had its own galaxy of stars.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office VS Singham Again

Kartik Aaryan, with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, battled out at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor (and Salman Khan’s cameo). Despite going against this Cop Universe galaxy, Kartik has emerged victorious!

BB 3 Surpasses 3 Rohit Shetty Films

The horror comedy, with a 394.37 crore worldwide total, has surpassed three Rohit Shetty films single-handedly – Singham Again‘s 390.83 crore, Simmba’s 393.01 crore, and Dilwale’s 394 crore! It currently is the 26th highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide!

Kartik Aaryan’s Next Targets

Kartik’s immediate target to enter the list of the top 25 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide is to surpass 3 Idiots, claiming the spot with 395 crore! Kartik is now less than 6 crore away from touching the 400 crore mark, and with the said collection, it would also surpass Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s 399 crore at the worldwide box office!

Check out the 20-day breakdown of the horror-comedy at the box office.

India net: 259 crore

India gross: 305.62 crore

Overseas gross: 88.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 394.37 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Singham Again Worldwide Box Office (20 Days): Ranveer Singh Might Tell 400 Crore Club – Akkha Public Ko Maloom Hai Kaun Aane Wala Hai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News