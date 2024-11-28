Kollywood Superstar Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have been legally divorced. According to a news report on Sun TV, the Chennai Family Welfare Court granted the divorce to the former couple as they stated that they could not live together anymore. They will continue to co-parent their sons Linga and Yatra.

They had first announced their separation in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage, which had taken the entire industry along with their fans by shock. However, did you know that even before this announcement, there were once rumors of their marital discord? Not only this but actress Shruti Haasan was said to have played a role in the same.

The rumors started doing the rounds back in 2011 and 2012 when Dhanush and Shruti Haasan were shooting for the movie 3, which was directed by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. According to a news report in The Times Of India, Dhanush was speculated to be spending a lot of time with Shruti during the production and promotions of 3. Not only this, but the Raayan actor also avoided public appearances with his then-wise Aishwaryaa, which fueled these rumors.

Some fans also speculated back then that Dhanush and Shruti Haasan’s infectious chemistry in 3 was a result of their rumored closeness on the sets of the movie. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was reportedly unhappy with this, and speculations of a marital trouble began to circulate. Superstar Rajinikanth was also said to be miffed with the same. However, the speculations soon died down after the film’s release. Aishwaryaa had also rubbished the rumors in a media interview.

Later, in an interview with Filmfare, Shruti Haasan also denied the speculations strongly. The Salaar actress said, “He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically. I won’t throw that in trash just because people are talking nonsense about us. I’ve never bothered much about what people say”. Shruti was in a relationship with artist Santanu Hazarika, but the former couple broke up earlier this year.

