Superstar Rajinikanth is all prepped for the shoot of Coolie in Jaipur, as the superstar recently reached his destination. The actor had a fantastic year with his film Vettiyan doing good business at the box office and his film’s songs going viral on the internet.

According to our sources, the actor is set to shoot in the city for 10 days, during which Aamir Khan is also expected to share the screen with him in a cameo appearance. Over the past months, several reports have been going around that Aamir Khan might share the big screen with superstar Rajinikanth again after 29 years. As of now, this news is accurate and not a rumor.

Furthermore, speculations about Aamir Khan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj have also been going around for a while. We exclusively reported that the duo had discussed a project earlier. Now, it seems more likely that such a collaboration might occur soon.

Aamir Khan is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. The Hindi-language sports drama film is said to be based on the 2018 Spanish movie Champions, directed by Javier Fesser. The Aamir Khan starrer also features Genelia Deshmukh as the leading lady and is set to serve as the spiritual sequel to the iconic film Taare Zameen Par.

On the other hand, superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in the lead role in the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The multi-starrer cop action-drama featured the actor as an IPS officer alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more.

Coolie is likely to release in the summer of 2025, and makers are planning for a surprise on December 12 on the occasion of Superstar’s birthday. The movie also has actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and many more in key roles. It would be amazing to see both the stars on the big screens, as they are immensely loved and adored by their fans.

