As 2024 nears its end, look at the most viral moments from the South Indian film industry. These events and stories made headlines and sparked endless discussions on social media. Here’s a roundup of the moments that stood out in South Indian cinema this year.

Dhanush and Nayanthara Avoid Each Other at a Wedding

In November, actors Dhanush and Nayanthara were seen at a wedding together but appeared to avoid each other deliberately. The pair, who have had their share of public issues, caused a stir as they sat beside each other without interacting, which amused fans and sparked rumors.

Our Charming #Dhanush and #Nayanthara were coincidentally spotted at ‘Idly Kadai’ producer Aakash baskaran wedding today. pic.twitter.com/Faoz27W76a — Thoonga Nagaram DFC (@Madurai_TNDFC) November 21, 2024

Vijay’s Selfie With Trisha

Thalapathy Vijay is known for keeping his personal life private, but a photo of his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, enjoying a meal in a London restaurant went viral. Fans were also excited when Trisha Krishnan shared a selfie with Vijay on his birthday, further fueling rumors about their bond. Trisha’s caption read, “The calm to a storm, the storm to a calm.”

The calm to a storm,The storm to a calm!

To many more milestones ahead🎂🎈

♥️♾️🧿 pic.twitter.com/k4ZK75v7PZ — Trish (@trishtrashers) June 23, 2024

Nagarjuna’s Bodyguard Incident

In June, a video surfaced of Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing a specially abled fan at the Mumbai airport, causing an online uproar. Nagarjuna quickly addressed the incident and apologized. He met the fan to resolve the matter.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Lunch Date

A photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on a lunch date set social media abuzz. While their relationship has been a topic of speculation, this photo sparked more rumors. Fans couldn’t stop talking about the couple’s chemistry.

Ajith Kumar’s Return to Racing

Ajith Kumar’s return to racing caught the public’s eye in November. After wrapping up his movie Good Bad Ugly, he was seen in a red-and-white racing suit at the Barcelona F1 racing circuit. The photos of him standing near his car and with his racing team quickly spread across social media.

Vijay Deverakonda Falls at an Event

During a promotional event in Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda accidentally slipped and fell a flight of stairs. The moment was captured on video and went viral despite the efforts of onlookers to stop the paparazzi from filming.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Dating Photos

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship became a hot topic when photos from their dating days were shared online. These pictures sent fans into a frenzy, making everyone curious about their love life ahead of their recent wedding. Rana Daggubati shared a new teaser for his talk show featuring Chay and Sobhita’s pics from their dating days.

Tollywood Stars Gather in the Maldives

South Indian film icons Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Mahesh Babu were seen enjoying lunch together in the Maldives. The celebrities were there to celebrate the 50th birthday of their close friend, Anil Chalamalasetty, and a group photo from the event was widely shared online.

Vijay Watches Salaar in Disguise

Thalapathy Vijay surprised fans by entering a movie theater to watch Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Disguised in a simple black T-shirt, a face mask, and his usual messy hairstyle, Vijay watched the movie in Gokul Theater, Hyderabad.

Manchu Manoj’s Injury Amid Family Feud

A video of Manchu Manoj being discharged from a hospital with neck and leg injuries gained significant attention. The footage surfaced amidst rumors of a physical altercation with his father, Mohan Babu. Although both parties denied the allegations, the video and rumors sparked widespread discussion.

