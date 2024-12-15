Badla is considered one of Taapsee Pannu’s biggest hits. The film grossed over Rs. 100 crore upon its release in 2019, thanks to its various twists and turns, stellar performances by Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan, and Sujoy Ghosh’s amazing direction.

Considering the film’s box office success, fans wondered if the makers would create a Badla 2, continuing the story of the mystery thriller. Taapsee has now revealed the plans for a Badla sequel and shared a positive update with fans.

Taapsee Pannu Says She Has Discussed Badla 2 With Sujoy Ghosh

The Haseen Dilruba star recently appeared at Agenda Aaj Tak. During the interview, she talked about her films that could get potential sequels. The actress highlighted that Badla 2 is very much a possibility, saying, “Haan, meri kuch picture hain jiska part 2 ban sakta hai (There are several of my films which can have a part 2).”

“Main kaafi time Sujoy se hi poochti rehti hoon yeh baat. Badla ka log kaafi part 2 expect karte hain, kyunki jis tareeke se ant hua tha, uss picture ka part 2 expected lagta hai logo ko. Sujoy aur main kaafi baat bhi karte hain, ab dekhte hain unke dimaag mein kabhi idea aata hai (People expect a second part of Badla because of the way it ended. Sujoy and I talk about it quite often, now let’s see when he gets an idea).”

Hence, Taapsee Pannu is up for Badla 2, and director Sujoy Ghosh also seems open to the idea. It remains to be seen if the makers come up with an interesting story themselves this time, as the first part was inspired by the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Badla starred Taapsee, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul, Tony Luke, Tanveer Ghani, Antonio Aakeel, and Denzil Smith. The film revolves around a businessperson who claims that she has wrongly been accused of her boyfriend’s murder.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will soon be seen in the Netflix film Gandhari. Written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Devashish Makhija, the film chronicles a mother’s struggle to save her kidnapped child. It is expected to be released in 2025.

