Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan received rave reviews for his incredible performance in Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion. The actor underwent an extreme physical transformation and rigorous training to play Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. Kartik has now revealed that he had to lie to Kabir Khan to get the role of Murlikant in Chandu Champion. As the film required someone who could swim, Kartik told the director that he was an expert swimmer despite barely knowing the basics of the sport.

Kartik Aaryan Lied to Kabir Khan About His Swimming Skills for Chandu Champion

During a recent interaction at Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he had ever told a lie to land a role in a film. The actor then recalled how he secured the role of Murlikant Petkar in Chandu Champion, revealing he lied to Kabir Khan about his swimming skills. Murlikant won a gold medal in swimming at the 1972 Summer Paralympics, and hence, Kabir asked Kartik if he knew how to swim. “I had already read the script and really loved it. So when Kabir sir asked me if I knew how professional swimming, I lied and said that I do,” Kartik said.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added that he only knew how to stay afloat in water and was certainly not an expert: “In reality, I could only do enough to keep myself afloat.” Kartik further joked about how the lie cost him one and a half years, as he had to train intensively for the role. “One and a half minutes of lying cost me one and a half years,” he said.

The hard work eventually paid off, and Kartik Aaryan looked effortless as Murlikant in Chandu Champion, impressing everyone with his performance. The actor is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has earned over Rs. 280 crores at the domestic box office.

