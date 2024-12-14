Sandeep Reddy Vanga is leaving no stone unturned to hit a hat trick in Bollywood. After Kabir Singh and Animal, he is working on Spirit. Prabhas will be starring as the leading male. We hear that Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan may also be joining the bandwagon. Scroll below for all the details!

Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to cast Mrunal Thakur opposite Prabhas as the leading lady. The director is reportedly eyeing the most talented actors for his ambitious cop-based film. The actress may soon sign the dotted lines.

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan in Spirit?

On the other hand, rumors suggest Bebo and her husband may be seen in negative roles in Spirit. A source close to the development informs, “It’s the first time that a real life couple will be playing a negative role as a couple in a feature film. The two will also have a lot of action to do alongside Prabhas and other members. The paperwork for all the talents is yet to be done, as the discussions for monetary terms are underway.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is said to be working on a never-before-seen-before story that will be a commercial entertainer. Many of the characters will be grey, and the preparation is in full swing. Those who have reportedly heard the narration are sure that the Animal director is set to introduce Prabhas in a completely new avatar!

More about Spirit

Bhushan Kumar’s production T-Series is backing Prabhas starrer. It will go on the floors in early 2025 and is planned for a 2026 release. The pre-production stage, along with casting, is currently underway.

