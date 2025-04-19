Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in key roles, arrived on Good Friday. It enjoyed some holiday benefit, which helped it fetch a decent total on the opening day. On day 2, there was a need for an upward trend to maintain momentum, and the good sign is that the film displayed decent growth. Keep reading to know what early trends for the first Saturday suggest!

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Bollywood historical courtroom drama was released with a controlled show count across the country. Though it’s a spiritual sequel to 2019’s Kesari, the genre and the adult certification indicate certain limitations for the film. Still, it has managed to keep itself in a decent position and has a scope of earning a winning total.

Day 2 started with 12% occupancy in the morning shows. There was a good jump in the afternoon shows, as the occupancy jumped up to 23%. In the evening shows, there was a limited jump, as 27% occupancy was recorded. While the reports for the night shows are yet to come, it is learned that there’s an upward trend in the occupancy.

Backed by good on-the-spot bookings, Kesari Chapter 2 is closing its day 2 at 9.40-10.40 crores, as per early trends. Compared to day 1’s 7.84 crores, it’s a 19.89-32.65% jump. If the occupancy in the night shows rises significantly, the film will easily cross the 10 crore mark. As of now, it is flirting with the 10 crore mark.

Including estimates, Kesari Chapter 2 stands at 17.24-18.24 crore net at the Indian box office after 2 days. Tomorrow, a score of 11-13 crores is expected, so the opening weekend is heading for a healthy sum of 28-31 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 7.84 crores

Day 2- 9.40-10.40 crores

Total- 17.24-18.24 crores

