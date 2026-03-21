If Day 1 and Day 2 were a storm, Day 3 is a full-blown hurricane for Dhurandhar 2 as Ranveer Singh’s biggie goes way past the 100 crore mark in a single day, making it the first Bollywood film to do so! The spy thriller has not just shattered records; it has rewritten the history books of Bollywood. On its first Saturday, the film has achieved the unthinkable!

Ranveer Singh Beats Vicky Kaushal!

With this humongous jump, the film has comfortably cruised past the lifetime collections of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, making it an achievement for Aditya Dhar. The film is now inches away from becoming the biggest Eid grosser of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the third day, Saturday, March 21, Eid, Dhurandhar 2 has earned in the range of 110 – 113 crore*. This is a jump of unprecedented proportions. To put this in perspective, most blockbusters struggle to hit 100 crore in their entire opening weekend!

In just three days, Ranveer Singh has demolished the lifetime collection of the 2019 blockbuster Uri, which stood at 244.06 crore. The film is currently chasing Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The 2015 classic holds the record for the highest-grossing Eid film with 320.34 crore. With Dhurandhar 2 sitting at 315 – 318 crore, it needs just 2 – 5 crore more to snatch the crown! It would be an achievement for Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh to deliver the highest-grossing Eid film of Bollywood, even before its first weekend ends!

With a staggering 20,917 shows across India, the film maintained an unbelievable 81.6% occupancy on Saturday. On the third day, the Hindi version brought almost 105 crore* along with 5 crore* and 2.95 crore* from Telugu and Tamil versions!

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Recovers 91% Budget & Scores 3rd Highest Opening Weekend In Bollywood Within 48 Hours!

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