The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge making a splash save in the Mediterranean. After all, Brooke fell off her and Nick’s boat when another boat collided with theirs. Drudge jumped in to save her, and the rest is history. Elsewhere, Finn was stunned by Grace’s confession.

The drama is about to get heated when the truth about Grace’s lies comes out in front of the others on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 7, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Li and Sheila being surprised by their interaction. The two have never gotten along, and their relationship has been very tense and sour over the years for many reasons. Ever since Li claimed that Luna died after the shooting fiasco, Sheila has still been grieving.

She knows Luna was a psychotic woman, but at the end of the day, she was her granddaughter. Sheila has also been suspicious about Li and how she has been behaving. What she doesn’t know is that Luna is alive and Li has kept her hooked on medicines and machines for quicker recovery.

Li has been hiding the truth and treating Luna secretly, hoping to see her wake up soon. When Li and Sheila are caught off guard by their interaction, what exactly could this be about? Did they have a conversation that may change the course of their relationship? Or did they argue once again?

When will Sheila figure out what Li has been hiding is that Luna is alive? On the other hand, Grace’s house comes crumbling down. She has been lying for months and scammed Bill of one million dollars, claiming it was for an experimental surgery that could save Liam’s life from his brain cancer.

But the truth was that Grace lied. Liam’s life was never in danger, and she made it all up to attain money so that she could pay back the loan she was stuck paying. Finn found out what Grace had been up to, and he confronted her about her behavior. And that was when she confessed to what she had done.

Finn was left shocked that Grace went so far to save her skin. She lied that Liam was dying and gave his loved ones trauma for a lifetime as they dealt with how their lives would be without him, when in reality, it was all a farce. For what lies ahead? Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful.

