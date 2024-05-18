Bianca Censori’s family is seemingly not thrilled with Kanye West’s latest venture into the adult film industry. Last month, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Kanye West, 46, shared announced: “Yeezy Porn is running.”

According to TMZ, the “All of the Lights” rapper is reportedly collaborating with Mike Moz, a producer known for his work on adult films. At the same time, Kanye was allegedly involved in “casting and art direction.”

Daily Mail citing an anonymous source, recently reported Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s family is concerned her husband will potentially drag her “into the adult film world’ and use her to promote his Yeezy Porn venture.

The source claimed Bianca Censori’s family were willing to give Kanye West the ‘benefit of the Doubt” after he paraded her around town in NSFW outfits. The Australian native’s mom visited her in LA last month and felt slightly at ease at leaving her daughter behind with the rapper despite his “anti-Semitic remarks and inappropriate behavior.”

The source continued, “They were even trying to accept that he was not forcing Bianca to do anything” after her family was made aware, Kanye and Bianca were trying to create and sell their own clothing brand.

However, the source added that Kanye’s latest venture in the adult film industry is something that they can’t get behind, noting the controversial rapper has already used her as a billboard for the porn promo. The source said, “The fact that he is dragging her into the adult film world with him and using her as a billboard already to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling and very worrying.”

The source alleged their concerns stemmed from reports that Kanye West was addicted to pornography, and it was one of the reasons his marriage to Kim Kardashian fell apart. The source continued, “Her family and friends are aware of Kanye’s history with pornography, which makes it even more concerning. What is it going to do to his marriage with Bianca? He is already using her as a walking billboard for indecency.”

Bianca Censori’s family’s fears come amid rising concerns for the Australian native’s wellbeing after she was seen wearing X-rated outfits following her marriage to Kanye West in 2022.

