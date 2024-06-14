Inside Out 2 is off to a joyful start, landing an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes while breaking multiple International opening day records for the studio Pixar. According to Deadline, The Disney/ Pixar film reportedly debuted at number one at the international box office, including in Korea, Germany, and the Philippines, accumulating $4.9M.

Inside Out 2 was reportedly the third biggest opening for Pixar in the Philippines on Wednesday, grossing $1.5M, which was 7x higher than the prequel. Meanwhile, the Kelsey Mann-directed sequel bagged $2.35M in Korea by Thursday, making it the biggest opening day ever for a Pixar film.

The film was indeed a joy in Germany, where it debuted as the third-biggest opening ever for Pixar at $1M, outperforming its 2015 sequel by a massive 95% margin. The movie also set records in Israel, Poland, and Thailand, accumulating $414K, $244K, and $117K, respectively.

The sequel to the 2015 animation, which will see Riley navigate her teenage years while coping with a new set of emotions: anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Nostalgia, has also landed strong reviews ahead of its release in North America. Inside Out 2 has reportedly snagged a whopping 92% certified fresh rating from its first 120 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also garnered a near-perfect audience score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The animation flick has elicited positive reviews from multiple celebrated critics, including Hollywood Reporter, who said, “The story beats, action sequences and sentimental moments – Joy’s despair when she’s out of ideas is quite touching – are expertly fine-tuned, and the dazzling visuals no less so.”

With a strong score ahead of its release, Inside Out 2 is gearing up to be one of Pixar’s best sequels ever.

