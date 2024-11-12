Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran at the box office is creating ripples and records like never before. With 252 crore worldwide, it is already Sivakarhikeyan’s highest-grossing film, but with the 12th day, the film has added some more numbers to the table and broken more records.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 12

On the 12th day, November 11, the second Monday, the war drama earned almost 5.35 crore at the box office. This was the lowest-earning day for the film, with a drop of almost 68%. But the numbers cannot be compared since the previous day was a Sunday that brought a massive 17 crore to the table.

Sivakarthikeyan has earned the highest-grossing film of his career, but it would still take a war drama many more days to surpass the highest-grossing war film at the Indian box office that is Uri: The Surgical Strike, with 244 crore.

Here are three more records Amaran has broken at the box office.

Crosses Vettaiyan’s Worldwide Collection

The worldwide collection of Amaran in 12 days stands at almost 259.42 crore gross, and it has surpassed the worldwide collection of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which earned 25.01 crore in its lifetime.

Overtakes Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The ticket sales of Amaran on BMS have surpassed the ticket sales of two other Hindi biggies, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The total ticket sales of Singham Again is 3.1 million, while BB 3 has registered a ticket sale of 3.6 million on BMS. Sivakarthikeyan’s film has surpassed both these figures, registering a total ticket sale of 3.7 million.

2nd Highest Grosser Of Kollywood

Sivakarthikeyan’s film is now the the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film in India. The India net collection of the film stands at 159.50 crore, only next to Thalapathy Vijay‘s The Greatest Of All Time, which stands at a total of 257.24 crore in India.

