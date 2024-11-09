Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all set to roar at the box office this weekend, with the ticket sales already writing a victorious verdict for both the Diwali releases. In 9 days, the horror-comedy has surpassed the ticket sales of Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie by a huge margin.
BB 3 VS Singham Again Box Office Day 9 Ticket Sales
On the 9th day, the second Saturday, November 9, both films performed exceedingly well in ticket bookings on BMS. While Rohit Shetty’s film has hit an estimated ticket sales of 190K, Anees Bazmee’s film has recorded a massive 47% higher ticket sales!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Singham Threequel Total Ticket Sales
In 9 days, the total ticket sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on BMS have hit a total of 3.28 million and is the 8th biggest ticket sales on BMS in 2024 just below Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter’s 3.62 million. Meanwhile, Singham Again’s total ticket sales on BMS in 9 days is 2.89 million, only a little behind Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan’s 2.97 million!
Here is the breakdown of the daily ticket sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 568.37K
- Day 1 (1st Fri): 593.97K
- Day 2 (1st Sat): 494.29K
- Day 3 (1st Sun): 386.03K
- Day 4 (1st Mon): 263.42K
- Day 5 (1st Tue): 195.97K
- Day 6 (1st Wed): 158.07K
- Day 7 (1st Thu): 163.51K
- Day 8 (2nd Fri): 179.36K
- Day 9 (2nd Sat): 280K* estimates
Total: 3.28 Million
Here is the daily breakdown of Singham Again ticket sales on BMS.
- Pre Sales: 420.78K
- Day 1 (1st Fri): 570.93K
- Day 2 (1st Sat): 520.56K
- Day 3 (1st Sun): 397.97K
- Day 4 (1st Mon): 235K
- Day 5 (1st Tue): 175K
- Day 6 (1st Wed): 129K
- Day 7 (1st Thu): 127K
- Day 8 (2nd Fri): 128K
- Day 9 (2nd Sat): 190K* estimates
Total: 2.89 Million
Both Films Enter The Top 5
Both Diwali releases have entered the top 5 ticket sales on the second Saturday on BMS for Hindi films released in the last two years. Check out the top 5.
1. Stree 2: 656K
2. Animal: 643K
3. Jawan: 576K
4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 280K (estimates)
5. Singham Again: 190K (estimates)
