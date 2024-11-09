Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are all set to roar at the box office this weekend, with the ticket sales already writing a victorious verdict for both the Diwali releases. In 9 days, the horror-comedy has surpassed the ticket sales of Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie by a huge margin.

BB 3 VS Singham Again Box Office Day 9 Ticket Sales

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, November 9, both films performed exceedingly well in ticket bookings on BMS. While Rohit Shetty’s film has hit an estimated ticket sales of 190K, Anees Bazmee’s film has recorded a massive 47% higher ticket sales!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Singham Threequel Total Ticket Sales

In 9 days, the total ticket sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on BMS have hit a total of 3.28 million and is the 8th biggest ticket sales on BMS in 2024 just below Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter’s 3.62 million. Meanwhile, Singham Again’s total ticket sales on BMS in 9 days is 2.89 million, only a little behind Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan’s 2.97 million!

Here is the breakdown of the daily ticket sales of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on BMS.

Pre Sales: 568.37K

Day 1 (1st Fri): 593.97K

Day 2 (1st Sat): 494.29K

Day 3 (1st Sun): 386.03K

Day 4 (1st Mon): 263.42K

Day 5 (1st Tue): 195.97K

Day 6 (1st Wed): 158.07K

Day 7 (1st Thu): 163.51K

Day 8 (2nd Fri): 179.36K

Day 9 (2nd Sat): 280K* estimates

Total: 3.28 Million

Here is the daily breakdown of Singham Again ticket sales on BMS.

Pre Sales: 420.78K

Day 1 (1st Fri): 570.93K

Day 2 (1st Sat): 520.56K

Day 3 (1st Sun): 397.97K

Day 4 (1st Mon): 235K

Day 5 (1st Tue): 175K

Day 6 (1st Wed): 129K

Day 7 (1st Thu): 127K

Day 8 (2nd Fri): 128K

Day 9 (2nd Sat): 190K* estimates

Total: 2.89 Million

Both Films Enter The Top 5

Both Diwali releases have entered the top 5 ticket sales on the second Saturday on BMS for Hindi films released in the last two years. Check out the top 5.

1. Stree 2: 656K

2. Animal: 643K

3. Jawan: 576K

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 280K (estimates)

5. Singham Again: 190K (estimates)

