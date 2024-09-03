With the Punjabi film industry going through a dull phase at the box office forefront, all eyes were on the two Punjabi releases, Bibi Rajni and Gandhi 3, which were released with great expectations this weekend. And they certainly did not disappoint. While Gandhi 3 turned out to earn more at the Indian box office, Bibi Rajni managed to emerge victorious due to a better worldwide collection, which resulted from a better business overseas.

Bibi Rajni Does A Better Business Overseas

Despite no extravagant fanfare and face value, Bibi Rajni earned an impressive 6 crore worldwide on its first weekend. These collections included 2.50 crore earned in India and 3.50 from the international markets. The movie earned 85 lakh on its first day but witnessed a splendid jump of 3 crore on its first Sunday. The film might witness an upward graph due to positive word of mouth in the coming days.

Apart from that, Bibi Rajni revolves around Sikh devotional history, which always touches the right chord of the Punjabi audience. The plotline might also be one of the reasons why the movie is showing all signs of becoming a hit. It has been directed by Amar Hundal. Bibi Rajni stars Roopi Gill, Yograj Singh, and Sunita Dhir in the lead roles.

Gandhi 3 Wins Big In The Malwa Belt

On the other hand, Gandhi 3, touted as a hard-core actioner, earned 4.75 crore worldwide, of which 3.30 crore was earned at the Indian box office. Gandhi 3 had a better opening than Bibi Rajni, which earned 1.10 crore on its first day. The movie mainly did well in the Malwa belt in regions like Bhatinda and Sangrur. The collections were a close second only to Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt And Juliet 3. However, it is trailing behind Bibi Rajni regarding worldwide collections, and the overseas collections need an upward graph for the movie to improve with its worldwide earnings. The film is helmed by Mandeep Benipal and stars Dev Kharoud, Dakssh Ajit Singh, and Jimmy Sharma in the lead roles.

However, this can be safely said that both Bibi Rajni and Gandhi 3 have come out as a breath of fresh air for the Punjabi film industry!

