The 2003 Sanjay Dutt starrer comedy drama Munna Bhai M.B.B.S remains one of the most adored cult films in Hindi cinema. Right from the performances to the dialogues, the endearing message still strikes a chord with the audience. The movie also introduced us to Bollywood’s one of the most loved dons, Munna Bhai, and his best buddy, Circuit. The film remains one of the most loved roles of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. As the movie completes 21 years today (December 19), let us revisit the box office success.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S Box Office Revisit

The movie was mounted at a budget of 10 crores. Due to a positive word of mouth and an impressive growth in the collections, the total India net collection of the film came to 23.20 crores. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie was around 34 crores. The film earned up to 2.46 crores when it came to the overseas collection. With its India net collection of 23.20 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) came to 13.2 crores. At the same time, the ROI percentage went to a whopping 132%. The movie garnered a hit verdict.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ Impact On The Pop Culture

The Sanjay Dutt starrer had a profound impact on the pop culture, and Bollywood enthusiasts still resonate with the movie. Be it the iconic ‘Jhadu Ki Jhappi’ dialogue or the tongue-in-cheek banter between Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani’s characters, fans still cannot get enough of the special moments and the dialogues from the film. The endearing message of the movie of healing patients through love and laughter going beyond the medical procedures struck a positive chord with the masses.

About The Movie

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the movie also starred Boman Irani, Gracy Singh, and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead roles. The film’s sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai, was released in 2006 which was again a huge success.

