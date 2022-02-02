Actress Mahima Nambiar, who impressed audiences with her performance in the critically-acclaimed hit ‘Magamuni’, on Wednesday announced that she has recovered from Covid.

Taking to social media, Mahima Nambiar, posting a picture of hers, said, “And that’s my post Covid Smile.

“So guys I had tested positive for Covid-19 nine days ago. First three days were not easy but then every day got better.

“Thankfully, it has now been confirmed that I’m Covid negative. Thanks to god, my doctor and my family & friends.” Said Mahima Nambiar.

Several celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industries have tested positive for Covid and recovered since the new year began. Mahima Nambiar is the latest to have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Actress Mahima Nambiar along with Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan will play important roles in director C.S. Amudhan’s investigative thriller ‘Ratham’, featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead.

Earlier, the makers of the film had announced the film’s title as ‘Ratham’, which when translated means blood. The team had during an interaction with fans on Twitter’s Spaces, said that they would announce the names of the heroines in the film on Monday.

