Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ramarao On Duty’ locks its release dates as the makers have two alternative dates for the theatrical release of the movie.

Following the same path as ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and ‘Ghani’, the makers have considered apparent postponements of the movie and hence have come up with two probable release dates. The movie ‘Ramarao On Duty’ may release on the previously stated date of March 25 or else it would arrive on April 15.

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer, who took to their social media to announce the same, said that they have two probable dates for the theatrical release of the movie, keeping the current conditions in reference.

The official statement by the team of Ravi Teja starrer ‘Ramarao On Duty’ reads: “We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect for other films.”

“We slated ‘Ramarao On Duty’ for release on March 25, 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on March 25 or April 15, 2022.”

Billed to be a commercial movie, Ravi Teja starrer ‘Ramarao On Duty’ is inspired by true incidents, as claimed by the makers.

Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan are to appear as the female leads opposite Teja.

Actor Venu Thottempudi, who once was one of the popular Telugu actors, will be seen in a vital role in ‘Ramarao On Duty’. The film will also have Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and others in notable roles.

Directed by debutante Sarath Mandava under Sudhakar Cherukuria’s SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the movie is in the last leg of shooting and will get wrapped up soon.

The flick’s soundtrack is provided by Sam CS, while the camera is handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC. Praveen KL edits the film.

