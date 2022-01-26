Ravi Teja, who was last seen in ‘Krack’, will soon be seen playing a double role in his upcoming film ‘Khiladi’.

Advertisement

With an intent to explore the existing craze for Telugu movies in Hindi, the makers of ‘Khiladi’ are eyeing to release the movie in Hindi as well.

Advertisement

A report says that the producers of ‘Khiladi’ have sold the Hindi-dubbed version rights to Pen Studios. Since the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa‘ has become a big hit in the Hindi market, ‘Khiladi’ might make a good impression as well.

The movie’s Hindi-dubbed release rights have reportedly been bought by Pen Marudhar. Pen Studios, who has previously been associated with several Bollywood movies, is currently producing the Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

As there aren’t any notable Hindi movies releasing in the near future, the Ravi Teja starrer might be received well, the makers believe.

‘Khiladi’ will head to theatres on February 11. Starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi, Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in ‘Khiladi. Helmed by Ravi Shankar, the movie is said to be a commercial action drama.

After ‘Khiladi’, Ravi Teja will be seen in ‘Ramarao On Duty’ followed by ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Ravanasura’ and ‘Tiger Nageshwarao’.

Ravi Teja is the only actor with back-to-back movies in his kitty even during the pandemic.

Must Read: Chiranjeevi Tests Positive For Covid Yet Again; Writes, “Despite All Precautions…”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube