Vishwak Sen & Rukhsar Dhillon To Bring Back Love With 'Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam', Teaser Out!

The makers of Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon starrer ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ unveiled the film’s teaser on Wednesday.

Vishwak Sen is featured in a never-before look as a middle-aged bachelor in the movie.

The teaser of ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ hints at the crux of the upcoming movie, as it features Vishwak Sen in a role named Arjun Kumar Allam.

Starting off, the voice-over from the teaser says, “Have you ever heard of an arranged marriage, which is also inter-caste marriage?”, which points at the desperation of the hero.

“As the heroine (Rukshar is introduced, the hero is mesmerized by her looks, but finds it difficult to initiate talks with her. As the teaser progresses, the tension between the couple increases and Arjun becomes too frustrated to stay sober.

“Unless we booze, we can’t shed tears. And the tears of the drunken person have no value,” the ‘Hit’ actor says.

The teaser also hints at the comedy imbibed in the narrative. Also starring Ramana Goparaju as the hero’s relative, Kedar Shankar, Kadambari Kiran, and others have small parts.

Touted to be a rom-com directed by Vidhya Sagar Chinta, the movie is written by Ravikiran Kola.

The film ‘Ashoka Vanamulo Arjuna Kalyanam’ will hit the screens on March 4.

