The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action-comedy film Laila is turning out to be another box office flop for him. On its 3rd day, there has been no improvement in the collections. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Laila Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the movie’s collection remained stagnant. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, it again earned around 60 lakhs* which was the same as its 2nd day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 2.60 crores.

The Vishwak Sen starrer is now inching close to 3 crores but still it is turning out to be a disappointing affair. Not only is Laila not showing any upward spike in the collection but it has also performed more poorly than Sen’s earlier box office flop, Mechanic Rocky. For the unversed, Mechanic Rocky had managed to earn 3.1 crores in two days of its release. While his latest action-comedy is still struggling to cross 3 crores after 3 days of its release.

The film is also facing a tough competition from the latest South releases especially Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam which is still raging a storm at the box office. It needs a positive word of mouth, which might lead to a boost in the collection. If the collections of Laila do not improve over the weekend, it might add to Vishwak Sen’s earlier string of flops like Mechanic Rocky, Gaami, and Gangs Of Godavari.

About The Movie

Laila has been directed by Ram Narayan. Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film also stars Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Ravi Mariya in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Leon James.

