The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action comedy film Mechanic Rocky has been witnessing a dismal run at the box office. On its 6th day, the movie is yet to cross 8 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie.

Mechanic Rocky Box Office Day 6

On its 6th day, the day-wise collection of the Vishwak Sen starrer remained below 1 crore. It earned 48 lakhs, which was a slight rise from its 5-day day-wise collection, wherein the collections had gone as low as 5 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.13 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 7.23 crore. The movie’s overseas collection has also been extremely disappointing. It has only earned 4 lakhs in that spectrum. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 7.63 crore. The movie is yet to cross 8 crores which is not a very good sign. It needs a positive word of mouth to elevate the collections. If the day-wise collection also further remains below the 1 crore mark, the movie might witness a wrap below the 10 crore mark.

Mechanic Rocky had opened to 1.55 crore. However, the day-wise collections soon started witnessing a downward graph after that. The Vishwak Sen starrer’s day-wise collections went below the 1 crore mark from its 4th day. The film is also facing a stiff competition from the likes of Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, and KA. It only has the remaining few days to up its collections before the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

About The Movie

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. At the same time, the music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

