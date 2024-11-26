The Vishwak Sen starrer Telugu action comedy film Mechanic Rocky has been witnessing a slow run at the box office. Though the collections are not alarmingly low, it could have been better. Take a look at the box office collection of the movie on its 4th day.

Mechanic Rocky Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Vishwak Sen starrer’s day-wise collection witnessed its lowest collection. It saw a 1.24% dip from its previous day collection. The movie earned 74 lakhs on its 4th day and this is the first time that its day-wise collection went below the 1 crore bracket. The film had earned 1.24 crore on its third day. The film had opened at 1.55 crore. The numbers soon saw a drop after that wherein the film earned 1.33 crore on its second day. However, the numbers have drastically gone down on its 4th day which can be bad news. The total 4-day box office collection comes to 4.86 crore. The movie is yet to cross the 5 crore mark.

Mechanic Rocky needs a solid positive word of mouth which might lead to a boost in the collections. While it might cross the 5 crore mark, the film might see a wrap below the 6 crore mark if the day-wise collections remain this low. It is also important that the day-wise collection of the movie remains above the 1 crore mark.

About The Film

Apart from Vishwak Sen, Mechanic Rocky also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shraddha Srinath, Sunil, and Naresh in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi. While the music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

