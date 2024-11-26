The Satyadev starrer Telugu action-thriller film Zebra has been struggling to rake in numbers at the box office. It is unfortunate since the actor and his fans had their hopes pinned onto this ambitious project after his last series of films tanked at the box office. However, it seems that this movie will also be joining his string of box office flops.

Zebra Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the day-wise collection of the movie saw an increase of 0.60%. It earned 26 lakhs on its 4th day whereas the Satyadev starrer had amassed 6 lakhs on its 3rd day. The movie had opened at a mere 4 lakhs which was alarmingly low. The collections saw a slight surge on its second day wherein it earned 55 lakhs. However, the collections once again started witnessing a downward graph. The total 4-day collection of the movie comes to 1.81 crore. The film is yet to cross the 2 crore mark.

Despite the Satyadev starrer receiving a good response, the movie is not witnessing a favorable run at the box office. Only an increase in the positive word of mouth might lead to a boost on the collections. Before Zebra, the last few films of Satyadev like Krishnamma, Godfather, Godse, and Gurthunda Seethakalam including the Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu tanked at the box office. While the exact budget of the film is not known, it seems that it is mounted on a good scale. If this is true, the current collections are truly a bad news for the movie.

About The Movie

Apart from Satyadev, Zebra also stars Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavnani Shankar, and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Eashvar Karthic. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

