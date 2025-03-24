Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar stars Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in the lead role. With the excitement surrounding its release increasing day-by-day. The upcoming film’s action-laden trailer has already grabbed attention with its storyline, intense drama, and Salman Khan’s undeniably strong performance.

The movie blends family drama, romance, action, and suspense, promising to be a complete family-friendly entertainer. It’s all set to cater to fans of all genres and ages. With Salman Khan’s magnetic on-screen presence, Nadiadwala’s signature mass entertainment style, and A.R. Murugadoss’s direction, the film has all the elements needed to be a blockbuster.

With advance bookings opening on 24th March 2025, anticipation is reaching an all-time high. In fact, Salman Khan’s loyal fanbase is excited to see him in a larger-than-life role, commanding the room. Alongside him, the talented Rashmika Mandanna adds fresh energy to the film.

Backed by the vision of Sajid Nadiadwala and the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar promises a cinematic experience filled with thrilling action, gripping drama, and suspense. So, it’s time to grab your tickets early and prepare to be blown away, on Eid.

With Sikander, Salman Khan is making his grand return to the big screen, on March 30, 2025. Are you ready for a journey that you will never forget?

