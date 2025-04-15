Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie continues to spread love and mint massive numbers. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the Hollywood magnum opus isn’t seeing any impact in footfalls. In fact, during the second weekend, it amassed a huge total and surpassed the second weekend’s sum of Avengers: Age of Ultron at the North American box office. In the meantime, it has also come closer to a significant milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Superb run in the second weekend!

Estimates suggested that the biggie would earn over $80 million during the second weekend, but that didn’t happen. Still, a solid $78.5 million came between Friday and Sunday, as per Box Office Mojo. On Friday, $20.50 million came, followed by Saturday’s $34.50 million. On Sunday, it earned $23.50 million.

During the opening weekend, A Minecraft Movie smashed $162.75 million. So, if a comparison is made, the film dropped by 51.76% at the North American box office during the second weekend.

Regarding the overall collection, A Minecraft Movie has earned an impressive $278.86 million in 10 days (including previews). From here, it is inches away from hitting the $300 million milestone and becoming the first film to achieve the feat in North America in 2025.

Considering the pace, the magnum opus is targeting a lifetime run of $450 million+. It’ll be interesting to see if the film touches the $500 million mark.

Impressive feats during the second weekend

With $78.5 million, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer registered the 17th biggest 3-day second weekend at the North American box office. In the meantime, it surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron, which earned $77.7 million during the second weekend. It also clocked the 4th biggest 3-day second weekend for April releases.

Among April releases, it surpassed The Jungle Book’s $61.5 million. It stands below Avengers: Endgame ($147.4 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($114.8 million), and The Super Mario Bros Movie ($92.3 million).

