Captain America: Brave New World is waiting for the final milestone at the box office in North America. The MCU feature once again failed to achieve its goal this weekend and has also lost many theatres in North America. The film was the highest-grossing film of this year, but it also lost that title to A Minecraft Movie this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is going to land the Marvel Studios in loss with its collection as it had the price tag of $180 million. Captain America 4, however, helped the franchise cross the global milestone of $2.5 billion. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has a bigger part to play, and this MCU flick established his place as Captain America. The movie also introduced the new falcon, and it is portrayed by Danny Ramirez, who will also return in Avengers: Doomsday.

Captain America: Brave New World suffered a harsh drop at the box office in North America along with losing many screens. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest box office data, Captain America 4 lost 1,310 theatres in North America and is only running only in 440 theatres. The film earned $342K on its 9th three-day weekend, witnessing a drop of 75.2% from last weekend. It has reached the $199.9 million cume in the United States, failing to hit the $200 million mark even this weekend, and this has been happening for around three weekends.

Captain America 4 is projected to earn $200 million at the US box office, not only as its final milestone but also as the end of its domestic run. The MCU movie has hit $213.75 million at the international box office, so its worldwide collection has reached $413.67 million. It is at the last leg of its theatrical run and is once again an underwhelming performance from an MCU movie.

The film, which starred Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America, alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford, was released in theatres on February 14.

