Captain America: Brave New World is gearing up to arrive on digital platforms after a modest run at the cinemas. It has been affected by the new releases, without a doubt, but it still held its ground firmly at the North American box office. It is still trying to earn more money in its last leg of release, but the makers have announced its digital release date. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About

It was directed by Julius Onah and features Anthony Mackie in the lead role as the new Captain America in the MCU. Previously, he was the Falcon, but Steve Rogers [played by Chris Evans] retired, handing his shield to Mackie’s character. The MCU flick features an exciting cast adding Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk, aka Thaddeus Ross, along with Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

The critics giving it a below-average 48% said, “Anthony Mackie capably takes up Cap’s mantle and shield, but Brave New World is too routine and overstuffed with uninteresting easter eggs to feel like a worthy standalone adventure for this new Avengers leader.” However, the audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is much better than this; it is a decent 79%. In Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie’s Sam Wilson investigates a conspiracy involving the newly elected president of the US, Thaddeus Ross.

Box Office Performance

It is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise and the first one led by Anthony Mackie. Captain America: Brave New World collected $40.9 million on its opening day. The film’s three-day opening weekend collection was $88.84 million in the United States. Since the MCU movie was released on the Presidents Day weekend, the four-day total was $100.02 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest tally, the Captain America movie has collected $199.2 million so far in the US and $213.7 million overseas. Therefore, the film has amassed $412.96 million worldwide. It was made on a budget of $180 million and needs to earn more to break even. Mackie’s film is expected to earn between $415 million and $425 million in its global run.

Despite the underwhelming box office collection, Captain America 4 has managed to beat a few MCU movies, including the OG Captain America film, The First Avenger, in terms of global haul. In addition, the film has surpassed the worldwide totals of Eternals, The Marvels, Black Widow, and The Incredible Hulk. It is also the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 (YTD).

Where & how to watch it online?

Marvel has announced the digital release date of Captain America 4. It will arrive on the digital platforms on VOD on April 15. The film was released on February 14 and will be released online after two months. It will be available to rent on several streaming platforms before it hits the home streaming platform, Disney+. Viewers in the U.S. can buy or rent it on top digital platforms like Amazon, Apple TV, Fandango, and more.

The post also mentioned that this Anthony Mackie-led MCU flick will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD from May 13. The Blu-Ray version will include bonus content, deleted scenes, a gag reel, featurettes, a filmmaker commentary, and more. The 4K UHD edition of the film will be released in a limited-edition SteelBook. Check out the post below –

Be the first to watch Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld at home. Buy it on Digital April 15 and own it on Blu-ray™ May 13. pic.twitter.com/VeT9DntCYL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 8, 2025

