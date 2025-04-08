The box office is a perilous thing. Some movies immediately connect with the audience even if they are small-budgeted, while other tentpole releases struggle to reach an important milestone. Captain America: Brave New World is not a hit among viewers, and it involves several reasons, including the long-running debate of superhero fatigue. However, if the formula is correct, it can generate massive revenues. Captain America 4 has crossed the $400 million mark and escaped from being one of the five lowest-grossing films, but can it surpass the worldwide total of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings? Keep scrolling for more.

Shang Chi was released in 2021, and however, it earned $432.24 million globally. It is still a box office success since the film’s reported budget was an estimated $150 million. It collected $224.5 million in its domestic run and $207.7 million overseas. The 4th Captain America installment surpassed the international haul of Shang Chi. In contrast, Anthony Mackie’s film was made on a production budget of $180 million. Therefore, it must earn more than its global cume to be called a true financial success.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Captain America: Brave New World dropped at #10 in the domestic box office chart, collecting $1.35 million on its 8th weekend in the United States. The MCU flick lost 630 theatres because of the release of A Minecraft Movie and is now running across 1750 theatres only in North America. It has entered its ninth week, and its US cume has hit the $199.1 million mark. It is inches away from the domestic haul of Thor: The Dark World.

At the international box office, Captain America 4 earned $213.75 million, and adding that to its $199.1 million cume, the worldwide gross reached $412.8 million. This is around $19 million away from Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ $432.2 million global haul.

However, reports suggest that Captain America 4 is expected to earn between $415 million and $425 million globally. Therefore, Anthony Mackie’s MCU flick might not beat Simu Liu’s MCU debut.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

