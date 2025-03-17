Captain America: Brave New World finished another week at the box office with a decent collection overseas and domestically. It has surpassed a major milestone internationally, helping the movie surpass Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. It is expected to surpass two more comic-book films in its lifetime. Scroll below for the deets.

This weekend, Captain America 4 has slipped to #4 in the domestic box office chart. It happened due to the new releases, including Novocaine, Black Bag, and Mickey 17. The film is expected to finish its run at the cinemas soon and not cross the $500 million mark globally. The film has a hefty production cost like every other Marvel movie and might even suffer a significant loss. The MCU movies are having a tough time and only a handful of MCU films are hitting it out of the park. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine are the only movies that were absolute successes at the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World has surpassed the global haul of The First Avenger and beaten Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow worldwide this weekend. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reported the 5th-weekend gross of Captain America 4 at the overseas box office. According to that, it has collected $6 million with a drop of -35.4% from last weekend as it crossed the $200 million mark internationally. The overseas cume of the MCU movie has hit $203.2 million from over 53 markets.

The film also surpassed Black Widow at the US box office this weekend, collecting $5.5 million on the fifth three-day weekend. It had a stronghold, beating Black Widow’s $183.7 million run in the United States with its $185.4 million cume. Adding the US to the film’s overseas gross, Captain America 4 has reached the $388.6 million global cume, therefore surpassing Black Widow’s worldwide haul.

For the unversed, Scarlett Johansson’s solo MCU outing collected $379.8 million in its global run which Anthony Mackie‘s solo MCU feature has now beaten. Captain America: Brave New World is reportedly eyeing a global run between $405 million and $440 million. Therefore, it will surpass Black Adam’s $393.5 million and Eternals’ $402.1 million worldwide hauls.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Interstellar Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Film Achieves A Spectacular Feat With Its $145M+ Global IMAX Gross

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News