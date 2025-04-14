Not one but three videogame-based films have been surpassed by A Minecraft Movie at the worldwide box office. The film has crossed the $500 million milestone and is eyeing a spectacular run worldwide, but it might not be able to surpass The Super Mario Bros Movie’s global haul. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film is winning hearts worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has been in theatres for ten days and has already raked in over 3.6 times at the worldwide box office. It was made on a hefty budget of $150 million but has already reached break-even. People are praising the performances of the actors, including Jennifer Coolidge. The film has also crossed the $250 million milestone in the United States.

A Minecraft Movie has surpassed Warcraft, Detective Pikachu, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s worldwide totals in its second weekend only. For the unversed, Warcraft collected $439 million, Detective Pikachu earned $450.1 million, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 raked in $491.6 million at the worldwide box office. Jason Momoa’s movie collected a strong $79.6 million overseas on its second weekend, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando.

Therefore, A Minecraft Movie has hit $269.6 million in over 74 markets at the international box office. It dropped by 47.2% from last weekend when it opened in the theatres. The Minecraft live-action movie has not only crossed the $500 million milestone but has reached the $550.6 million mark globally. In the United States, the film collected a spectacular $80.6 million on its second weekend, and allied to its overseas cume, the live-action adaptation has hit this global milestone.

A Minecraft Movie is now the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. It is behind The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $1.36 billion worldwide haul. The film is projected to stay behind it only, as it is expected to finish its global run between $880 million and $950 million.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie has been running in cinemas since April 4, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Lilo & Stitch North America Box Office Projection: To Rake In Almost 137% More Than Snow White’s Opening Weekend Collection?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News