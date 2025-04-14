Gopichand Malineni’s directorial Jaat has made the most of the Monday holiday. After a tremendous Sunday, it has maintained a good hold with a routine drop on day 5. There’s more to celebrate as Sunny Deol is now all set to enter his top 3 highest-grossing films of all time. Scroll below for the early trends!

A 50% drop on Monday

There is little to no competition at the box office. Salman Khan led Sikandar is almost close to the end of its theatrical run. Hence, Jaat has the opportunity to rise and shine until the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2 this Friday. On day 5, it made collections in the range of 7-8 crores.

Jaat witnessed a dip of 43-50% compared to 14.05 crores earned on the previous day. The need of the hour was to match the opening day collections of 9.62 crores. Unfortunately, Sunny Deol starrer fell short by a few crores. It is now to be seen how the action thriller performs during the regular working days starting tomorrow.

The 5-day total of Jaat stands at 47.62-48.62 crores at the Indian box office.

Jaat vs Sunny Deol’s highest grossers

Unfortunately, Sunny Deol has only one film in his career that has crossed the 100 crore club — Gadar 2, which eventually entered the 500 crore club. But there are good signs, as Jaat has surpassed 7 of his films to become his 4th highest-grosser in only 5 days. It has pushed Ziddi (1997) with 18.38 crores out of the top 10.

Check out Sunny Deol’s top 10 highest-grossing films below:

Gadar 2 (2023): 525.50 crores Gadar Ek Prem Katha (2001): 76.88 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011): 55 crores Jaat (2025): 47.62-48.62 crores (estimates) Border (1997): 39.45 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013): 36.8 crores Singh Saab The Great (2013): 36 crores The Hero: The Love Story Of A Spy (2003): 26.22 crores Indian (2001): 24.21 crores Apne (2007): 22.06 crores

