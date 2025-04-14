The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square is witnessing a good run at the box office after recovering its entire budget. It has now surpassed Court: State VS A Nobody to become the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Mad Square Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Narne Nithiin starrer earned 48 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 9% since the movie amassed 44 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 48.88 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 57.67 crores. The overseas collection of the film now comes to 12.5 crores. The worldwide collection of Mad Square comes to 70.17 crores.

With its current worldwide collection of 70.17 crores, the Narne Nithiin starrer has toppled the Nani-backed Court: State VS A Nobody to become the 5th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. For the unversed, the lifetime worldwide collection of the legal drama 58.13 crores. Mad Square is next eyeing the lifetime collection of Thandel (89.45 crores) to become the 4th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

However, that seems difficult since the day-wise collection of the film has gone below 1 crore and is mostly in the lower levels now. The film has been mounted at a budget of 40 crores. It has also recovered its budget recently and is at the profit zone with 22% returns. The film has been directed by Kalyan Shankar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

