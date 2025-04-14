The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Tamil action-drama Veera Dheera Sooran has been heavily affected by the release of Thala Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly. It is most likely to close its curtains as the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer earned 24 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 16% when the movie amassed 20 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 41.57 crores.

Veera Dheera Sooran is currently the 5th highest grossing Tamil film of 2025 when it comes to the India net collection. It needs around 7.13 crores to topple Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja to become the 4th highest grossing Kollywood film of 2025. For the unversed, Madha Gaja Raja’s lifetime India net collection was around 48.70 crores. However, this is highly challenging now since the day-wise collection of the film has now drastically reduced.

The movie has also started receiving less number of shows owing to Thala Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly taking away maximum of the occupancy. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer is also a losing affair since it will most likely wrap up without recovering its budget. Veera Dheera Sooran is mounted at a budget of 55 crores.

With its current India net collection of 41.57 crores, it has recovered around 75% of its budget. However, it is unlikely for the Chiyaan Vikram starrer to recover its entire budget. Talking about the global collection, including the taxes, Veera Dheera Sooran’s gross collection comes to 49.05 crores.

The movie garnered 16 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Veera Dheera Sooran comes to 65.05 crores. However, by the looks of it, the film will add to Chiyaan Vikram’s recent line of box office duds after Thangaalan and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

