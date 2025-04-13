The Chiyaan Vikram starrer Tamil action-drama Veera Dheera Sooran is turning out to be a losing affair at the box office. The movie is inching towards 70 crores now but will mostly lose out from the profit-making zone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Veera Dheera Sooran Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer earned 20 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a growth of around 42% since the movie amassed 14 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 41.33 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 48.76 crores. The movie earned around 16 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Veera Dheera Sooran now stands at 64.76 crores.

The movie is just 5.24 crores away from crossing 70 crores. However, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has been heavily affected by the release of Thala Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly. It resulted in Veera Dheera Sooran getting less number of shows which ultimately led to the collections being drastically reduced.

Veera Dheera Sooran is mounted at a budget of 55 crores. With its current India net collection of 41.33 crores, the film has managed to recover 75% of its budget. However, it is most likely to be a losing affair because of the reduction in the collection and a stiff competition from Thala Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly.

About The Film

Talking about Veera Dheera Sooran, the film has been directed by S U Arun Kumar. The movie also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in the lead roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maranamass Box Office Day 2: Basil Joseph’s Black Comedy Earns 64% Higher Than His Last Super Hit’s Two-Day Total!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News