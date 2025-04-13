Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s action comedy, Good Bad Ugly, is achieving milestones at the North American box office. It is witnessing impressive growth with every passing day and is now set to clock the $1 million mark today. But the pace must be maintained to achieve the #1 title of 2025. Scroll below for the latest updates!

85% growth in 48 hours!

GBU began its journey in North America on a banging note. It surpassed Vidaamuyarchi to clock the career-best opening for Ajith Kumar. Adhik Ravichandran‘s directorial earned $484.7K on its opening day. As per the latest update by producers Prathyangira Cinemas, Good Bad Ugly has grossed $900K in North America in 3 days. This means there has been an impressive 85% growth in the last 48 hours.

Today, Good Bad Ugly will officially hit the $1 million mark, achieving a massive milestone for Tamil cinema in 2025. The early reviews have been mixed and the need of the hour is to maintain a strong pace. It is to be seen how the film fairs during the regular working days.

The ultimate crown of 2025!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam was the first Indian film of 2025 to cross the $2 million mark in North America. It earned $2.915 million in its lifetime in North America. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava ($3.60 million) went on to dethrone it and became the highest-grosser of 2025 in the US/ Canada market.

In order to beat Chhaava, Good Bad Ugly must witness a jump of 260% in its lifetime. That indeed is a difficult target, but only time will tell whether Ajith Kumar unlocks the biggest feat set so far for 2025.

