Basil Joseph’s Maranamass has witnessed good growth at the box office, and the film might close the weekend in the 4 – 5 crore range, which might eventually outperform his last Malayalam superhit film, Ponman, which arrived this year!

This is the third release for Basil Joseph in the year 2025 after Pravinkoodu Shappu and Ponman! The film has very basic targets to cross the lifetime earnings of this film. While the former brought 5.96 crore, the latter earned 10.15 crore in its lifetime.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Friday, April 11, Maranamass earned 1.4 crore at the box office, 40% higher than the opening day of the film, which brought 1 crore at the box office.

Basil Joseph’s Last Superhit

Basil Joseph’s last theatrical release at the box office was Ponman, which arrived this year and is a superhit with a lifetime earning of 10.15 crore. It earned 75 lakh on the opening day, followed by 71 lakh on day 2, bringing a total of 1.46 crore.

Maranamass VS Ponman

Maranamass in two days has earned 64% higher than Ponman. In fact, it now needs only 7.75 crore to surpass the lifetime earnings of Ponman. Maranamass has also earned 40% of Pravinkoodu Shappu at the box office.

While the budget for the film is still not confirmed, it is somewhere near 5 – 8 crore. The film might enter the profit-making zone in the first week itself, provided it crosses the 4 – 5 crore mark over the weekend. This is a tough task due to the three-way clash with Bazooka and Alapuzzha Gymkhana!

